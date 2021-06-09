Chapter IV – Expectation vs. Reality

While watching ‘Dead man does not know how to live‘I couldn’t stop thinking about’ Crematorio ‘, the wonderful series by the Sánchez-Cabezudo brothers. Both in that one and in ‘Reservoir Dogs’, this being Ezequiel Montes’ first work, a film that, although it is currently framed, sounds “like another era.” At that time when everyone wanted to be like Tarantino, Boyle, Ritchie and company and imitations like ‘Things to do in Denver when you’re dead’ were produced.

As if he were a recent graduate with his camera on his back and a handful of good friends, Montes intends to make a clear tribute to those “postmodern” Spanish-style thrillers where, however, we find more of Takeshi Kitano than of, for example, Paco Heads from ‘Neon Meat’. A “guerrilla” and “shot with two hard” production that wants to run when they still can’t walk. A ‘crematorium’ with guns that does not seek to be realistic, but to look good on camera.

A production loaded with good intentions, supposedly crude, dry and violent that is weighed down by Montes’s inability to polish any detail of a film written and directed in a very crude way. So crude that his provocative and morally incorrect attitude borders on the caricature and the “absurder” a la Joaquín Reyes and Ernesto Sevilla in a very kamikaze manner, with a portrait where everyone is the way they are because, like Jessica Rabbit, this is how they have drawn.

It is true that it is sensed that its coarseness is due in part to a lack of resources. But only in part. Montes seems hell-bent on making a certain type of “very manly” movie rather than making “a movie.” And so, as an exercise in a “cheap” (and hollow) style rather than a story told in a certain way, its interest and impact decrease as the minutes progress, and what starts out as “cool” ends up being nothing more than a plate of spaghetti with tomato.