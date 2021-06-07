Chapter III – Because this is a thriller

I know I repeat myself, but the thing is that most of the times I watch a Spanish thriller I can’t help but think about the same thing: In Spain it’s hard to find a director who really understands the genre. It is also the case with horror movies, where most of those present are dedicated to filming a script as if it were a succession of interchangeable scenes rather than small parts of a larger whole. It is not so much what you tell, but the way you dress it up and play with it. The creation of a parallel reality rather than the reading aloud of a script.

Even in cases like ‘The substitute‘, a good thriller that despite the regrets, works perfectly. Twenty-five years after ‘Atolladero’, scar Aibar once again demonstrates his solvency when it comes to looking back (instead of forward, as in that one). From Aibar we could expect something at least curious and clear local flavor: A black film very indebted to ‘El crack’ set in the middle of the 1982 World Cup. Bad bug never dies, it only transforms with the permission of those who do not do the right thing to be able to live conveniently (and in peace).

The presence of Ricardo Gmez stands out, leaving Carlitos Alcntara behind and consolidating himself as an actor of the present (and future). He is the soul of this film that needs to be seen beyond its editorial line. The story can be fascinating, but everything around it is accessory and trivial. Aibar hardly plays with the margins of a story that seemed real, limiting himself to reviewing the keys of his synopsis without going off a path with a background chroma, and with a cast wasted in support tasks and subject to a caricature that is too easy. .

In case of ‘The snail house‘is something else. Aibar tells it half, but at least he is clear about what he wants to tell. However, Macarena Astorga’s prime pear seems to be one of those films that are shot first, and which are later sought in editing. The hope, to find something that might seem to have been written by Stephen King had Maine been in Spain. Neither yes nor no: Like any “trick” thriller, it is contingent on the effectiveness and credibility of a twist that, as usual, is shown as something more gimmicky and artificial than organic.

It is still … a movie that is known to be just … a movie. Although the aforementioned Macarena Astorga remembers only in very specific moments, with a camera job almost always to see them come. Also, for a script that “encloses” the story like San Fermín’s enclosure instead of giving it time to get in tune. And it is that the film demanded, even more than in any other type of thriller, the creation of an atmosphere. In fact, a story like this, so indebted to Stephen King, is born practically from atmosphere rather than from the concatenation of facts.

All you have to do is think of a novel. In how they explore a one-page plot across hundreds of pages creating and generating sensations. What grabs us by the eggs. Those that it does not generate ‘The snail house‘, a distracted and curious film that, like all “trick” thrillers, turns its life into flipping a coin. A house of cards filmed like a newscast, and an eye-catching headline that doesn’t make it to the after-dinner table alive as a topic of conversation. Because in between has been sports. And that’s where scar Aibar shows his veteran.

Because Spain is neither a country of the right nor of the left: it is a football country.

Continue…

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex

Click here for more information



