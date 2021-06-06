Chapter II – Little joke that this is serious

‘Two‘is one of those films that seems forced to emerge from another film. As if someone had entered a room with the DVDs of movies like ‘Cube’, ‘Saw’ or ‘Buried (Buried)’ and they had not let him out until they had something similar in hand. There is nothing wrong with this: Whatever it takes to avoid having to face that blank page that so often engulfs us like a black hole.

Of course, this type of film requires something fundamental to work: A good justification that makes sense of it. And if you don’t have it like in ‘Saw’, better not give it up like in ‘Cube’. This is the main problem with this film by Mar Targarona, which if we don’t name it the same, it bursts. The justification is not at the level of an idea that, extended over a little more than 60 minutes, is shown as a very long short film.

During those 60 minutes it works quite well, really. How should. Everything is fine. It is intriguing. It is uncomfortable. But when the time comes for why, it is revealed as an approach without history, whimsical, and that despite working leaves us with the feeling, cursed and annoying, of so much for so little. Or nothing. A kind of joke that, unlike ‘Buried (Buried)’, leaves us naked in the midst of white indifference.

It also leaves us a bit helpless. ‘Live is life‘, the second time so far this year that Albert Espinosa punctured the bone after the equally unsuccessful’ Los espabilado ‘. Directed by a Dani de la Torre downhill, it is a kind of apocryphal version of ‘Count on me’ where to the surprise of no one, we find ourselves again with the usual resources of the novelist. And so much does the pitcher go to the source, that in the end …

… what has to happen happens, to the equally surprise of no one. It seems to Espinosa that it has happened like Pixar, that it has come too high with “being emotional” and has forgotten that emotion is not cornered, it is given freedom. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” during which everything that was planned to happen in such a forced way happens, that everything ends up being as false as the smile of a politician.

A film incapable of hiding behind itself, whose artifice is too exposed and its credibility in doubt due to its own internal logic, which, to disguise, starts and ends with OPUS’s “Live Is Life” as a blatant safe-conduct. One of those who claim to go against the clock and then continually lose time on a path that, oh, coincidence, the entire universe is ten minutes away.

Furthermore, under its candid, innocent and friendly facade, it hides and projects a dangerous double reading that is contrary to what it is supposed to preach. It is what has to be good and then seem as fake as a Saveme program. We have at least five better-directed kids left than in ‘Los salabilados’, and a bearable hope once we understand that we are facing a movie, and only a movie if one does not take it seriously.

Continue…

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex

Click here for more information



