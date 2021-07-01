Chapter 4 of ‘Loki’ – ‘The event at the nexus’, has a post-credits scene, what happens in it?

Crazy Wednesdays have undoubtedly reached a new level thanks to ‘The event at the nexus’, a chapter 4 loaded with twists, revelations and intensity that begins to set an impossible pace for the next two episodes that would close the series. ‘Loki’, created and written primarily by Michael Waldron, screenwriter who is also in charge of the script for ‘Doctor Strange 2’, has only two more episodes ahead and a lot of pending task in front of the Temporal Variation Agency. But what is clear is that the promise of Kevin Feige, who has recently assured that this proposal “It’s tremendously important” and “may have more impact on the MCU than any of the series so far”It is on the way to being fulfilled but also, by leaps and bounds.

Beware SPOILERS!The variants of Loki

Let’s see, once you have assumed that Loki, the variant played by Tom Hiddleston, or Mobius (Owen Wilson) will always be doing their thing at some other point in the timeline, the moment in which they are “erased” is tragic but does not feel definitive. Still, tremendous impact marks the end of episode 4 when we see the God of Deception disappear. Such a cliffhanger already contains enough power to count the days towards next Wednesday, in fact one may think that solving it in the post-credits scene would detract from it … Nothing is further from reality. And it is that in the first little pill of this style that is encouraged to include ‘Loki’, three new characters are introduced as if to fall from the chair.

At the moment in question Loki opens his eyes as he lies on the ground of a grassy wasteland. He gasps for air and tries to orient himself before throwing a question into the air: ‘Is this hell? I’m dead?’. To his tremendous surprise, a voice replies: ‘Not yet, but you will be unless you come with us.’ Then Loki looks up and bumps into … Three more Loki variants! One of them a little guy and another incarnated by … Richard E. Grant! So this moment not only opens even more the world of possibilities of this marvelita series, but also suggests that at another point in the timeline the Lokis work together to charge the Agency for Temporal Variation. We will continue advancing in the mystery next Wednesday, July 7 on Disney +.