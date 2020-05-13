Chapecoense issued on Tuesday an official note explaining that it will follow the determinations of the Santa Catarina government and health agencies to return with the face-to-face training, aiming at the continuation of the State Championship, which is scheduled to resume until June 5, according to the local federation.

The club will do tests on players, employees and even family members in order to start training. At least, that’s what Chapecoense’s doctor, Carlos Mendonça, explained. “We received today (Tuesday) the determination of the state government that the training activities are released. Following the protocol of CBF and the Santa Catarina Football Federation, we are providing tests for all athletes, technical committee and family. We will wait for the evolution of the pandemic and strictly follow the protocol of the competent authorities “, he stated.

As from the exams, with the results obtained, Chapecoense will resume training. “Face-to-face training will be reestablished as soon as everyone is tested. If someone tests positive, they will be immediately removed. In addition to the return of training, the Catarinense Championship also has an estimate for the return. If the case of Coronavirus cases remains at this stage in Santa Catarina, the competition should be resumed at the beginning of June “, he adds.

The Santa Catarina Championship was paralyzed after the matches of the ninth and final round of the qualifying phase, on March 15. Avaí, Brusque, Figueirense, Marcílio Dias, Criciúma, Juventus, Joinville and Chapecoense were guaranteed in the quarterfinals. Concórdia and Tubarão will fight, in round-trip games, against relegation.

