Although some national football teams like Grêmio and Internacional resumed their physical work this Monday (4) with due restrictions, Chapecoense chose to follow the current isolation model.

In a statement issued by the team on Monday, the club said it will adopt the training system classified as “virtual training”. In other words, a series of exercises aimed specifically at each professional that will be passed on so that athletes can continue doing physical conditioning work without the need for collective contact.

The club said that its attitude will last until authorities referring to the State Government and also health authorities guarantee the possibility of resuming collective work.

Chape discloses its way of working in a scenario where the return of the state is still uncertain. Last Tuesday, the Catarinense Football Federation (FCF) presented a plan where, in addition to the establishment of security protocols, it was stipulated that the competition would return on May 16 without the presence of a public.

However, in a statement made directly to FCF by Governor Carlos Moisés, the request was rejected, pointing out that there is still no possibility of carrying out any activity involving the gathering of people even without fans.

