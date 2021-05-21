Chaparreando: Omar Chaparro really met his son in his new reality show – Tomatazos

Like many parents of adolescents, for Omar Chaparro (Como Caído del Cielo – 20%, Los Rodríguez and beyond – 80%) his son Emiliano was nothing more than a capricious and ungrateful child, however, thanks to Chaparreando, A new six-episode reality show that will premiere on May 21 on Disney Plus, he was able to reconnect with his offspring and the two really met.

Chaparreando -%, through six episodes, which will be available the same day of their premiere on the Disney streaming platform, will follow the link between Omar and Emiliano, after the Chaparro family moved from Mexico to Los Angeles to that the renowned artist could expand his career in the United States.

Guided by the need to strengthen ties with his teenage son, Omar decides to take Emiliano on a journey to the heart of his origins in his native Chihuahua to show him the streets where he grew up, the people who marked his childhood, the first jobs he had and more . In the process, going through unforeseen situations and moments of humor and emotion, father and son learn valuable lessons about perseverance, sacrifice, identity and family.

In a round table in which Tomatazos was able to participate, Omar and Emiliano Chaparro They talked about what the project left them in terms of their relationship and explained that the program allowed them to really get to know each other, as the son discovered more about his father’s story, while the actor realized that he had no idea who he was really the teenager.

I discovered, contrary to what I thought, that he was a capricious, ungrateful and hostile child, I discovered that he was a child who was afraid of going to school where he is … and I think that, except that right now he is happy and He feels fulfilled, we just made this trip before he entered this school, so he was angry but with the uncertainty of not knowing what awaited him. I discovered that he was actually a very noble child, very restless and that he has my essence, as a crazy person, a crazy kid with a lot of energy; I could see him not like dad, but I saw him as when I was 15 years old, I could see him face to face and that is why our relationship improved so much in this reality show.

Likewise, Emiliano was able to realize that the idea he had about his father, being a better husband than father, was not entirely true, although at first, that was what prevented them from connecting and having a good relationship.

I think as a dad he usually cared a lot about my mom just a lot. He was always a better husband than dad, he’s a good dad, but he was a better husband than dad and that was something that I didn’t like so much and well at first we didn’t talk so much and it was more him trying to talk to me than us connecting.

the same Omar chaparro recognized that the problem that parents face when approaching their children often has to do with the fact that they do so through their mother and that prevents them from really getting to know each other. In addition, the actor explained that the Mexican public will be able to identify with Chattering thanks to this father-son relationship and how coexistence can be achieved.

First of all, it can be identified with the part of the father and son relationship, because we have all been children or we are parents and we all have this difference, especially in the more complex stage that is adolescence, in which the young person is always looking for Who to fight with … so I think that this reality show, in addition to being fun and having a lot of heart, can give some parents an idea of ​​how to relate to their children and the truth is, a very good formula is to remove the mother from the equation , especially in the case of fathers, because fathers always shield ourselves with the mother, the mother shines so brightly, her brightness is so strong that the children always … prefer her and we hide a little in that and in ‘bringing the chop to the house ‘, but I think that if we take the mother out of the equation, because we have nothing left but to live together, to listen to each other, to be empathetic, I think that part will motivate families.

