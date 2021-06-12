Chaos in the streets of downtown Austin, Texas by shooting that left 13 injured, two in critical condition



Archive image of one of the streets of downtown Austin, Texas.

At least 13 people were injured and two of these are in critical condition after a shooting early Saturday morning in downtown Austin, Texas.

The gunman or gunmen remain fugitives while authorities examine security and witness videos that were found by the 400 block of East Sixth Street to try to find those responsible.

Authorities believe the gunman fired at random.

The Austin American Statesman report indicates that Paramedics responded to the scene at about 1:25 a.m. in what they described as an “active attack.” Emergency personnel transported four people to the hospital by ambulance. While the city police took another six and three were transferred to receive medical services by an official vehicle.

NEW: This is video of the aftermath of the downtown Austin shooting showing officers performing first aid on the wounded. pic.twitter.com/gkUuFLn9up – Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) June 12, 2021

Of the wounded, 11 are in stable condition and two in critical condition.

Images from the scene show officers assisting the wounded in the middle of the street.

“It was very difficult to contain the scene, it was very difficult for emergency personnel to get into the crowd,” said Acting Austin Police Chief Joe Chacon. “And due to the nature of the injuries, the officers had to go ahead and use the patrols to locate some of the victims of the shooting in their vehicles and transport them themselves,” added Chacón.

The incident was reported amid the mobilization of bicyclists this weekend, which draws many people to the Austin entertainment district.