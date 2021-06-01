Chaos in the NBA: fan entered the court in the middle of the game between Washington Wizards and Philadelphia Sixers [Video]

The intruder managed to sneak up to the court, where he was tackled by a security officer.

One more day of NBA playoffs and one new chaotic situation caused by a fanatic. It happened in game 4 of the series between the Washington Wizards and the Philadelphia Sixers. A fan entered the court in the middle of the game and had enough time to jump and touch the board of one of the hoops before being tackled by a member of compound security.

It all happened in eight seconds: the fan burst running from the stands and entered the middle of the court, heading towards the side of the court that was unoccupied. He jumped to touch the board and was then neutralized.

🚨Better look🚨 Fan runs on court and gets tackled for loss at Wizards game #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/317Wfu4lW4 – Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) June 1, 2021

The fan was banned from the Capital One arena and the DC Police Department is about to file the corresponding charges.

The fan who ran onto court during Wizards-76ers tonight has been banned from the arena and charges are being pursued with DC Police Department. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 1, 2021

The most disastrous week for the NBA

