Chaos helps even artificial neural networks think

Two different investigations have shown that order and chaos coexist in a difficult balance, both in biological and artificial neural networks, to optimize information processing.

It is still a mystery to understand how a tangle of neurons processes myriads of data so that living beings can manage everyday life.

We know that the brain oscillates between two extremes, order and chaos, for the simple reason that too much order prevents managing the complexity of life, while too much chaos prevents the processing of information that comes from the senses.

That is why it is said that the brain navigates on the frontier of chaos and is even capable of finding order within chaos.

Research carried out at the Institute for Computational and Systems Neuroscience (INM-6 / IAS-6) in Germany adds new elements to the mystery surrounding brain activity, as explained in a statement.

One of the things he has been able to determine is that, within neural dynamics, order and chaos are not mutually exclusive, but rather enhance each other.

Recognizing faces

This means that chaotic neural networks are more efficient because they use ordered information, in addition to diffuse information, to offer us an adequate view of the environment.

This research has gone even further: it has calculated the optimal moment to read the information that neurons process, an activity characterized by the production of entropy (disorder), typical of chaotic systems.

When we observe a face, for example, a chaotic process is triggered in the brain: the trajectories of the neural signals that were “ordered” in a state of proximity, quickly scatter looking for patterns of recognition of the face that we have seen.

This dispersion obeys a natural principle: the further the neural signals move away from each other, the easier it is to regroup and organize in front of the new observed facial pattern. This is how we quickly recognize our cousin in the midst of several passers-by.

Chaotic and predictable

What this research contributes is that it has calculated the precise moment in which the brain reads the information provided by the signals in this chaotic process: if you wait too long for them to finish reorganizing, the dispersion of signals that has led to the observation of the face of our cousin, is diluted and we can not identify him.

It also highlights something no less significant: in terms of brain computing, chaotic does not mean it is unpredictable, the researchers add, since the state of the biological neural network is largely deterministic.

The applications of these discoveries, apparently irrelevant, are significant because we intend to replicate the functioning of the brain in the laboratory, through artificial neural networks.

The authors of this research point out that the chaotic dynamics observed in biological neurons can be taken as a model for machine learning and neuromorphic computing.

The connections between neuroscience and artificial intelligence can be very useful, they conclude: you just have to find a general mathematical formulation to see them.

Proven application

Scientists from Australia and Japan have verified in a parallel study what the German research proposes: maintaining a network of nanowires on the verge of becoming chaotic is the best state for it to produce useful results.

They have determined that an artificial network of nanowires can be tuned to respond in a way similar to that of the brain when electrically stimulated.

Biological neurons have long been known to communicate with short electrical impulses. Artificial neurons, which are used, for example, for machine learning, nevertheless send continuous signals.

“We found that the electrical signals sent through this network automatically find the best route to transmit information. And that this architecture allows the network to ‘remember’ previous routes through the system, “explains Joel Hochstetter, lead author of this study, in a statement from the University of Sydney.

Chaos and brain

Australian research provides other no less interesting data: electrical stimulation triggers both simple and complex behaviors in the artificial neural network, but the technological skill consists in taking advantage of the best moment to capture information, which occurs when order and chaos meet. rub. Just as the INM-6 / IAS-6 scientists had calculated.

Both investigations show that both biological and artificial neural networks use one of the mechanisms by which complexity arises in nature, known as criticality: both perform better when they reach the limit between two modes of operation. , chaos and order.

They also suggest something that has been around the minds of scientists for a long time: that somehow chaos theory can be applied to the dynamics of the human brain, with an attractor that takes it to the frontier of disorder to more efficiently process the brain. sensory information. Apparently it can also be applied to the dynamics of artificial neurons.

References

Top photo: Concept image of randomly connected switches in an artificial neurnal network. Credit: Alon Loeffler.