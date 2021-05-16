Chaos at the Design Market concerts and complaints from many who have not entered despite having a ticket

Numerous events and activities have been held this weekend in the Community of Madrid on the occasion of the festival of San Isidro, patron saint of the capital. The concerts set For the people of Madrid to celebrate this day, they had passed with total normality until this Sunday, when several users have expressed their complaints about the organization in one of the spaces set up for citizens to enjoy the day.

The object of criticism has been the Design Market, located in the district of Chamartín and which hosted Cosmen, Ladilla Rusa and Roldán on its stage this May 16, also offering citizens games such as bingo or typical dances such as chotis.

However, some of the attendees have denounced through their social networks the long lines at the gates of the place, as well as the insufferable waiting time to access the concerts once inside the Market. In addition, according to these citizens the capacity, established in 897 people according to the organization, he would have exceeded.

Users have assured that more tickets have been sold than the available seats to access the staging of the artists, so many, after waiting more than an hour to enter the venue, have not been able to witness the performances.

Also they have been criticized security measures, ensuring that the tables on the terraces did not keep the minimum distance of one and a half meters or that the number of the concert seat was assigned randomly.

Many have taken advantage of the Design Market publications promoting these events on Instagram to demand the refund of the amount of the inputs, as well as for cross out “scam” that tickets would have been sold if later they were not going to be allowed into the concert.

“Capacity of 897 people and how many tickets have you sold?“asked one Internet user, while another described what happened as a” scam “and assured that” they are not ashamed, they have sold over their capacity, an hour and a half in line waiting for nothing. “

Some of the comments this Sunday in one of the publications of the Design Market INSTAGRAM MERCADO DE DESEÑO

The experience of going to see Centauros yesterday (I suppose in the other concerts the same) at the Design Market was quite frustrating. Regardless of the time you arrived, you were assigned a place randomly; in ours you couldn’t see the stage, you couldn’t hear anything. – juan 🙃 (@eurocero) May 16, 2021

The estimate of waiting in the queue for the design market is 4 hours. Do not sell tickets that cannot be used. Swindle. @mercadodedisen – Nay (@sieirax) May 16, 2021

After making two queues they tell us at the door that the capacity is full at 13. Very bad organization, they have sold many more tickets than possible because although they will notify the capacity for the concert, so many people did not even fit in the market area # design market – Alexandra Torres (@Saaandritaaaa) May 16, 2021

Looking forward to seeing the covid outbreak at the Madrid Design Market.

They have passed the capacity for the lining. The tables without separation, the people doing what they wanted. All packed together. – manu (@ManuXCV) May 16, 2021