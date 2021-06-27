Chaos at BKFC: Former UFC Hector Lombard achieves the cruiserweight title and beats up with a future rival

UFC expeller Hector Lombard further expanded his contact sports legacy and became the first BKFC cruiserweight champion by defeating Joe Riggs by TKO in the fourth round on Saturday night.

After the victory, Lorenzo Hunt, a future opponent, stepped into the ring to reprimand him. Immediately, the Cuban launched a barrage of blows as can be seen in the video and was quickly separated so that the chaos that had been unleashed would not pass to greater.

As far as the fight itself goes, Lombard started off with a series of punches in the early rounds, but Riggs, a former UFC title challenger, stayed in the fight and began feeling a win of his own when he landed a strong left hand. which appeared to seriously injure the Cuban.

The fight was full of action and had a controversial ending when Lombard appeared to have punched his opponent’s eye with a finger, but then the referee ruled that it had been a legal blow and tipped the balance to the Cuban’s side.

