The thirst for gasoline in the midst of a very serious fuel crisis has mobilized people from Caracas to the streets since early Monday morning. The service stations have dawned with long queues and a military presence on the day that Venezuela returns to charge for gasoline, which will be sold at a subsidized price of one dollar for the deposit of a small car and another for the market of 0.5 dollars. the liter. This is a historic turnaround in a country that kept fuel prices frozen for 17 years, made a slight adjustment in 2016, although it was later void due to hyperinflation and currency reconversion. Venezuelans have had to take out their dollar bills again to get fuel.

The reopening of the activities of the 1,568 gas stations in the country coincides with the coronavirus de-escalation plan. It has been slow, stumbling and many doubts about the fuel distribution normalization program announced in a hurry over the weekend by the Nicolás Maduro government. At service stations, even on premium calls, which will charge in foreign currencies and work until midnight, run by entrepreneurs licensed to import fuel, they do not know when they will receive new shipments of fuel. A large part were supplied with at least 10,000 liters of fuel, which last for half a day.

The country, once one of the main oil exporters, ran out of gasoline despite its enormous reserves due to the inefficient management of the Chavista regime and international sanctions. Maduro then asked for help from one of his allies, Iran, and Tehran sent five ships with 1.5 million barrels. In a turn that threw out the subsidized system introduced by former President Hugo Chávez, the current president warned Venezuelans that gasoline would become a payment product in Venezuela.

The adopted model imposes two prices. Subsidized gasoline costs 5,000 bolivars a liter ($ 0.02), but is limited to 120 liters a month for vehicles and 60 liters for motorcycles. That amount, furthermore, cannot be spent as desired. During the first month the vehicles have been organized by the last number of the registration and can refuel only every five days. The subsidized price is generally dispensed to public transport, and in general, to the holders of the Carnet de la Patria, a digital system of payments and bonuses granted by the Government to popular sectors, interpreted by many as an instrument of social and political control.

Those who managed to fill their tank yesterday found that in the stations they only allow them to buy 20 or at most 30 liters, the same amount that was being sold in the last two months to priority professional sectors during the severe shortage and in the midst of the pandemic. Many, such as Edna Gómez, an accountant by profession, showed up at fuel stores since dawn. “There is a lot of confusion here; the military does not report. One tells you one thing, the other comes out with another. I hope to put gasoline and administer it with a lot of criteria these days, for what is necessary, nothing more ”. The sale of gasoline began in most cases at 10 am, and even later.

Officials of the Bolivarian National Guard organized the queues of the users and answered the concerns of the newcomers. The military are habitually viewed with antipathy by the population. Each unit commander decided according to his own criteria in each station, after a negotiation with the owners of the stores. Some establishments, in Maripérez, La Castellana, Altamira, La Trinidad and other areas of Caracas, only receive cash dollars to pay for unsubsidized gasoline. Others admitted a payment in bolivars equivalent to the value of the dollar at points of sale. In some stations there is sometimes a single point of sale to serve the entire queue. The most widespread procedure was to call five people to pay first and then fill up on gasoline.

Many people in the middle-class areas of eastern Caracas angrily protested the use of the Patria de la Patria. “I do not want anything from this government, nor given away,” said a motorized man to a National Guard officer who was listening to him in silence. Santiago Ugarte, a merchant who had been in line for two hours, was hopeful that the arrival of the Iranian ships would calm things down. “People despair, it is normal. I because I need to have gasoline for work needs. But if I could decide, I wait at my house for the queues to go down. In a few days this will improve. “

Traffic in Caracas had a clear increase this Monday and most of its shops reopened in the city. The entrance to the Caracas Metro is still restricted. A new phase of de-escalation has begun, dictated by the Maduro government, “the new relative normality”, in which working days will alternate with days of quarantine. Covid-19 cases have increased in the past two weeks by 60%, but the official death toll is still modest: 14 people.

Many users were skeptical about the horizon of gasoline sales in the country that was one of the largest producers and exporters of refined fuel in the world. “This is how we are going to stay. Gasoline rationed. The poorest people, tied to the Carnet de la Patria, and the middle class, which the government does not care, paying crazy prices, “says Gonzalo Marcano, a lawyer by profession.

Luis Oliveros, a specialized economist at the Andrés Bello Catholic University, estimates that the possibilities of stabilizing the internal gasoline market in Venezuela will depend, in particular, on what the Government can do to repair the Cardón and Amuay refineries, both within the Complex. Paraguaná refiner. “There are skeptical specialists. But within PDVSA there seems to be confidence that a reactivation will be achieved. I think that they will most likely succeed. There are Venezuelan, Iranian, Chinese technicians involved. The local market has shrunk with the crisis of these years. If 140,000 barrels a day are refined, things would be mended. But of course new unstable scenarios may come in the future. “

