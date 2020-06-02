New York, June 1 . .- The forceful declarations of the president of the USA, the New Yorker Donald Trump, to contain the disturbances of these days in the country did not make a dent in the Big Apple and the first curfew in New York in 77 years was greeted with a new night of chaos, violence, arrests and looting, especially in Manhattan shops and establishments.

Police kicked off the afternoon with good intentions, exemplified by New York Police Department Chief Terence Monahan, who knelt down next to the Washington Square protesters in the style of Colin Kaepernick, the American football player who protested the racial injustice in 2016 when he kneeled while listening to the American anthem.

A visibly excited Monahan also hugged those present at the protest, which took place after some protesters started throwing objects at officers. “People living in New York want New York to end the violence,” said the senior agent.

However, minutes after sunset, tense clashes between protesters and police could already be seen in the middle of Manhattan on Sixth Avenue, one of the main arteries of the city. Of course, on some occasions, groups of protesters tried to stop the looters, with little success.

Agents were blocking the way for citizens at 55th Street, where fires had already started before 9 p.m. local time, setting fire to the garbage heaps that accumulate on the sidewalks of New York every afternoon to its collection.

CHAOS IN THE MIDDLE MANHATTAN

Shortly thereafter, just after dark, the huge Microsoft store on luxurious Fifth Avenue was being looted by young protesters despite large wooden planks posted on the store’s doors to try to avoid an attack.

After a struggle, three plainclothes policemen managed to arrest one of the looters while a group of youths tried to intimidate them by throwing wooden planks at them.

And the fact is that the police tried to control the chaos unleashed in downtown Manhattan, where you could see convoys of police cars made up of up to 30 vehicles that traveled the streets of the Big Apple.

And from there it already derived the chaos, the arrests, the throwing of objects, the breaking of shop windows of luxury stores and of all kinds. It fell to the Lego store at Rockefeller Center.

LOOTING AT MACY’S

Half an hour before the curfew, the situation was worsening in downtown Manhattan, with looting at the Macy’s shopping center and at a store by mobile operator Verizon.

Just two avenues from a large concentration of police cars and helicopters flying over the area, a group of people broke the windows of this store located on 34th Street and ran out with bags full of cell phones before getting into a car.

“There have been shots but they were not bullets, they looked like rubber,” a neighbor told Efe who preferred to remain anonymous, looking from her rooftop at the riots and expressing her concern.

“I’ve never seen the city like this, not even after 9/11,” New Yorkers walking through downtown Manhattan late at night said on social media.

Read more

The vicinity of the Trump Tower was one of the most protected areas, where law enforcement officers had deployed barricades that prevented citizens from approaching the building owned by the President of the United States.

CHALLENGE TO THE CURRENT

And they gave 11 at night, local time, and with it the beginning of the curfew. The police applied more strongly and then charged on Eighth Avenue, already near a fenced Times Square, where a group of about 500 protesters, mostly young blacks, wanted to enter while they looted all the stores that were in their path. .

Many shops did no good armoring themselves with wooden planks installed during the day by operators called emergency.

In the vicinity of Times Square was where, with the curfew underway, a large number of arrests occurred, with many young men grounded while police officers handcuffed them and put them in riot support vans.

In parallel, many citizens defied government orders and continued on the street after eleven at night.

BROOKLYN, CALMER THIS TIME

In Brooklyn, things were more peaceful this time. In several protests involving thousands of people, some groups continued their marches after nightfall, controlled by a huge police deployment, which included numerous barricades and public buses marked “Police Bus”, in anticipation of possible mass arrests.

Hundreds of officers surrounded an hour before the curfew the Barclays Center, the complex where the NBA Brooklyn Nets play and one of the main points of the protests in recent days in New York, but there was hardly any sign of protesters.

Before the altercations, near the Manhattan Bridge, several dozen other police officers joined the device to cut the march and prevent it from continuing on its way to the bridge in the direction of Brooklyn.

Chase, a 22-year-old black man living in a “project” in the Bronx, is the first day he participated in the protests. “I have come today because people are being murdered every day and they steal our future, because they have robbed us for generations,” he tells Efe when the protest passes the highway that borders the East River.

“As soon as the curfew begins, they are going to start shooting,” said Chase, who denounced that the authorities have “locked” the black community in the protection houses known as “projects” to self-destruct.

“IT IS OUR RIGHT”

Erin, a young white woman also from New York, has been participating in the marches for three days and although she confesses that she is afraid of the curfew, she ensures that she stays. “They have decreed it to prevent us from demonstrating and it is our right”, she says before insisting that in the event that she is arrested, at some point they will have to release her

Another protester, Serie, said for her part that she has been in protests against the Iraq war and in those organized by the feminist movement TimesUp. “The New York police are used to killing black people without consequence, and this has to stop.” Be it or not, the truth is that the Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, has brought forward the curfew’s start tomorrow Tuesday at 8 pm. We will see if that stops the new looting pandemic.

.