Chano Planas: “I prefer evenings with few people”

We continue with the weekly section on Thursdays called “The Voices of Boxing”, in which the main current figures of our boxing are interviewed by radio by Emilio Marquiegui.

Today we chat with the Galician coach and promoter Chano Planas: “I don’t understand why an amateur boxer has to pay to fight”.

He talks about Galician boxing and its future: “In 2023 we can have great champions in Galicia”.

Here we can listen to the full interview:

https://www.espabox.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/VocesPlanas.mp3