Channing Tatum’s nude selfie that ignited the internet

In the selfie, Tatum leaves nothing (absolutely nothing to the imagination). Appears naked getting ready for one of the scenes in his upcoming movie Lost City of D. The actor covered his private part with a monkey emoji covering the root and mouth.

“You know when you’re in the makeup trailer completely naked like a fool, holding a towel over your penis that you’re about to do sh * t on set what you’ll have to get your mom ready for before she sees the movie.” wrote about the image. He added: “And yes, I am flexing it so hard it gave me a cramp.”