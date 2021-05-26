Channing Tatum takes off his clothes and shows ‘almost’ everything on Instagram



Channing Tatum.

He has done it again! Channing tatum He has once again revolutionized his followers with a selfie taken as part of his next film project in which he leaves little to the imagination and has only circumvented Instagram censorship because he used an emoticon of a monkey to cover his crotch.

Of course, just that image will be enough to attract audiences to theaters when ‘The Lost City of D.’ is released. with the promise of seeing him that way on the big screen. At the moment, the interpreter has only revealed that he was preparing to shoot one of those scenes that force him to mentally prepare his mother before he can see the film.

“When you are in the makeup room completely naked and holding a towel over your parts about to do a sh * t that you will have to explain later to your mother“He joked.

On the other hand, Channing has put the photography in context by clarifying that all that glitters is not gold and that his privileged physique is not as impressive in real life. “I was hitting abs so hard that it gave me a cramp,” he confessed.