Channing Tatum Shared a Rare Pic of His Daughter Everly’s Face

Today in cute things that’ll give you feelings, Channing Tatum just hopped on Instagram to gush about his daughter Everly. The post also happens to be the first time he’s shared a photo with his followers that show’s Everly’s face.

Channing posted a photo of himself and Everly standing on a beach, captioning it “You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart. You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids. you said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail. Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh . We have fun 🤩 hehehe. “

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Channing shares Everly with his ex Jenna Dewan, who he split up with in 2019. He’s since opened up to People about being a single dad, saying “I was really nervous when I became a single dad, and having to raise a little girl, not being able to have the resource of a woman there to be able to lean into how to relate to her as she grows up. I literally went to YouTube and learned how to braid hair. “

He ended up realizing that the best way to connect with Everly was to get on her level, whether “it’s wearing a tutu or painting your nails or wearing makeup – who cares? It just worked for me.”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

My heart.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io