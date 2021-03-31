Channing Tatum could still be Gambit at Marvel Studios

Share

If Channing Tatum manages to play Gambit in a Marvel Studios movie it will certainly be a case study, because it seems something “cursed”.

A long time ago Channing tatum wants to play GambitIn fact, the film has been quite close to starting shooting on different occasions. It all started in 2013, but above all it was between 2015 and 2017 when it seemed that it would come true, since at that time solo films of characters from the FOX X-Men, for example Deadpool or Logan. But for different problems, either with the writers or the directors with whom they negotiated, he never received the green light. Later there was another moment that seemed to be going on with a movie of Doctor doom from Noah hawley (Legion), but the macro operation began between FOX and Disney and after the purchase, everything ended up in the drawer of forgotten projects. But now, there is a certain light at the end of the tunnel.

Great Hollywood directors came to sign to make the movie of Gambit starring Channing tatum. For example Rupert wyatt from Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), Doug liman from The Bourne Affair (2002) and Gore verbinski which was commissioned for the first three Pirates of the Caribbean films. But all of them only stayed a few months before leaving. At least we know that the decision of Gore verbinski leaving was caused by FOX’s rush to start the project and that the failure of The Fantastic Four of Josh trank 2015 caused the budget to be drastically reduced.

Will we get to see this movie at Marvel Studios?

After so long it seems that Marvel studios wants to revive this idea, as it is still very popular with fans. So may Channing tatum play Gambit in one of the upcoming movies to feature the arrival of the X Men to this Cinematic Universe. Also, the actor looks like he’s still interested in becoming Remy LeBeau, the powerful mutant that charges objects with kinetic energy. If he succeeds, it will surely have been more than 10 years since it was first announced that he would be the beloved character from the comics.

