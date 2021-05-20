Channing Tatum buys a country home for $ 5.6 million in Brentwood

The 41-year-old actor just acquired this completely secluded property deep within Mandeville Canyon, in the Brentwood area of ​​Los Angeles.

The house rests on a 4000 m² country plot and has 307 m² of construction.

Inside it are three bedrooms and three bathrooms, in addition to having a guest house.

Privacy is one of its main attractions, as it is completely invisible from the street thanks to the tall and dense foliage.

Built in the 1950s, it has a totally rustic look, almost entirely using wood and stone.

Its kitchen is quite simple, with cabinets in rough finishes and an open-plan design that connects to the dining room and a sitting area.

There is a huge stone fireplace in the family room, probably from when the house was originally built, and numerous windows that bathe the entire space in light.

A wooden staircase leads to the upper level of the house, which is loft-style, where you will find the master bedroom with a private balcony and its bathroom with a skylight.

The exterior is completely magical. Among what looks like some sort of private jungle, lined with winding trails that crisscross the property, is a beautiful lagoon-style pool surrounded by rocks and a basketball court.

The Magic Mike star did not want to fall for the new Hollywood trend of famous “modern farmhouse” style homes and opted for an authentic and unassuming royal farmhouse.

Channing Tatum continues to own, along with his ex, Jenna Dewan, their old marriage home in the mountains in Beverly Hills, valued at $ 6 million.

Channing and Jenna were married from 2009 to 2019 and they have a daughter, 7-year-old Everly Tatum.