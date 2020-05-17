Channing Frye He retired from the NBA at the end of the 2018/19 academic year, leaving behind a 14-year career and a champion ring won along with Lebron James at the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015/16. Precisely, the former player has come to defend LeBron in the already endless comparison that exists between the current Los Angeles Lakers leader and Michael Jordan.

In the midst of the successful documentary ‘The Last Dance’, which will broadcast its last two episodes this Monday, which will narrate the 1998 Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers and the NBA Finals of that same year against Utah Jazz, Frye He has gone out to break a spear in favor of LeBron James, placing him as the best player of all time, and taking advantage to stoke the figure of Jordan.

The statements were made on NBC Sports ‘Talkin’ Blazers podcast, and his words were as follows: “Michael Jordan only had to do one thing: score, and he did it really well. But from my point of view his way of Playing today would lead nowhere. Players now would not want to share a team with him. “

Throughout his career, Michael Jordan was awarded different individual awards that went beyond scoring, such as being named Defensive Player of the Year in 1998 and being included 9 times in the Best Defensive Quintet in the NBA.

