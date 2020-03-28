The Californian musician is back to brighten the day of any electronic rap lover. After emerging on the scene in 2018 to present his first EP Channel Three, which earned him an important place among new artists to follow in the United States, the rapper has done nothing more than confirm that he is an artist who arrived to stay. To relax the atmosphere of the last days, Channel Three has just released a new song called “Weedman”.

This new track comes after the release of their second EP from 2019 Black Moses. This album was very well received by critics thanks to a couple of jewels put there called “Sexy Black Timberlake” and “Brilliant Nigga”. To keep the sound everyone has fallen in love with, “Weedman” is a track faithful to his creative process, one he had to reinvent himself when emerging from the EDM scene before being Channel Three.

“Weedman” is the first song released this year. In late 2019 he also released a single called “READY TO GO”, which was released on Brown’s GTA V radio station “iFruit Radio”. Apparently this formula of dosing music suits Channel Tres, however, its fans are longing for an entire album full of beats, rap and energy.

In the vintage-looking music video, directed by Anthony Sylvester, the Compton native turns a wood-paneled ’70s-style house into a dance floor. Along with him, his classics and excellent dancers who accompany him in his live performances, give away a rare but incredible video for the time. Check out Channel Tres’ new video and song “Weedamn” here and see why he is an artist who plans to conquer the world.