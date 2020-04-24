Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The King of Fighters is one of the most beloved franchises in our country and has a passionate community within our territory. Now, this love for the SNK series will reach open television with a tournament organized by Channel 5, one of the most popular channels in our country.

We are talking about The King of Fighters International Challenge, a tournament in which talented fighters from our country and the rest of North America will fight for glory. In fact, there will be 2 teams: one made up of Mexicans and others of international players.

Thus, the teams of The King of Fighters International Challenge will be formed as follows:

Team from Mexico

Roberto “AR Robert” Ortiz

Angel “Egg” Chong

Rolando “TxC TDF | Violent Kain ”Neri

Agustín “AR Wero Asamiya” Escorcia

International Team

Luis “Cha” Martínez

Ramón “Romance” Navarrete

April “El Rosa” Díaz

Reynald Tacsuan

A tournament with a good cause

It is important to note that this is a tournament that will exist to fight for a good cause. What happens is that it organized to raise funds for health workers who are fighting against the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mexico.

At the moment there are not many details about it. However, the revenue is expected to be generated through donations from the public and other sponsors. Likewise, it is unknown to organisms the resources will be destined, but that will be specified later.

When will the The King of Fighters International Challenge be?

If you want to see The King of Fighters International Challenge you should know that it will take place on May 9 at 4:00 PM. To see it you simply have to tune into the digital platforms of Channel 5.

And you, are you excited for this tournament? Tell us in the comments.

