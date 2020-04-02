Channel 5 shows strange videos that disturb users at dawn | INTERNET

Right now the world is in a crisis due to the covid-19 pandemic and to complement such strange times, according to some users, someone has been uploading some terrifying videos to the Channel 5 Twitter account and deletes them.

While everyone is quarantined at home, strange things happen on Channel 5’s twitter, and since many people now stay more hours of the night on social networks, they have noticed this and have even drawn conclusions.

Some users stayed awake at dawn to find a series of strange videos that were shared on the official Channel 5 account, some very disturbing as Dross said.

Good day race, because it is already April, what will happen in this month? We already started with Lucifer in the sky and channel 5 with crazy videos, they fucked this 2020, and nothing more is needed than the blue tracks to return to the air.

One of them is in which a person appears edited in a very strange way or with a very strange filter, black with red, speaking some words that are not understood and causing an impact among the users who came to see him.

This is not the first time that videos like this appear on Channel 5’s Twitter account, as some investigated and have a record of several videos on different days and with different content.

Among the videos it was recognized that there is an original version of one of them, the “Kids’ Poems and Stories with Michael Rosen”, a video that is on YouTube and is a man telling a children’s story in a very peculiar way.

According to several users, the page has posted for more than 1 month several videos of that type, all around 3 am and they end up deleting them in the morning. One of them refers to Selena Delgado, who was part of a video of the ads that were made at that time of the lost people, something very rare, since they had reported her as missing a few years ago.

Some others assure that it is only about marketing.

