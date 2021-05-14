Changpeng Zhao: Facebook should accept Bitcoin

Just under two years ago, Facebook kicked the table with the announcement of the future launch of its own virtual currency, Libra, in the company of another handful of world-class companies. However, when this project appears to have finally been scrapped by the company, Changpeng Zhao takes advantage of a joke posted by Mark Zuckerberg to suggest that Facebook should accept Bitcoin in the Tweet of the day:

Inevitably 😀 Facebook should allow #bitcoin payments / transfers first. And worry about issuing a token later. Not advice. Just random dumb thoughts of my own. pic.twitter.com/xGnYuTg0vi – CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) May 11, 2021

Facebook and cryptocurrencies

The launch of the Libra Association, and the announcement of Facebook’s private virtual currency, Libra, were met with mixed reactions around the world. Well, while the crypto community had divided opinions about what this development meant for the world of crypto assets. For the governments of the world, the possibility of the launch of Libra was, from the first moment, negative.

For that reason, a few months after the project was announced, several of the leading Libra Association participants had left the organization. As more governments declared that they would not allow the launch of Libra. Leading Facebook to try to reorient the project first, before finally abandoning it.

However, the Facebook attempt was a demonstration of the existing interest in the business world for Blockchain technology. So when Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a joke on the social network saying Max, his pet goat, and Bitcoin are his Goats (goat in English, but also an acronym for “best investment of all time”), Changpeng Zhao did not waste the opportunity:

“Inevitable. Facebook should allow payments / transfers in #Bitcoin first. And worry about issuing a token later. It is not advice. Just random silly thoughts.

In this way, the founder and CEO of Binance would not only be remembering the failure of Facebook when trying to launch its own business virtual currency. But, in addition, it would be suggesting that Facebook should accept Bitcoin before even starting to worry about the launch of its own virtual currency. A comment halfway between mockery and advice for the social network.

