Changing the tires of electric cars, the greater wear is the key

The tires of electric cars are not as special as more than one thinks. It is true that some particular models have taller and thinner tires. However, they are the least, as the trend points to a more conventional way. We tell you what you should know about tires in electric cars.

Some certain models of electric cars They have tires with very special characteristics. For example, are taller and with a thinner tread, two qualities that fulfill technical functions. The higher tire not only allows the height of the body to be raised to the ground and thus prevents damage to the chassis, but also supports with more resistance the weight of the battery and the assembly in general.

On the other hand, being thinner also increases efficiency and energy expenditure, since the vast majority of electric cars need less contact surface with the asphalt. They are only necessarily necessary when the power it develops is very high and they need more grip. Although these tires are certainly private, car brands are trying to normalize them as much as possible with more regular assemblies, which allows lower costs.

The tires of the Audi RS e-tron GT are more conventional, and with greater tread width

Electric car tires wear out faster

Although environmental factors and driving style are crucial, the tires of an electric car suffer more than those of one of combustion. In the first place, they must support up to 30% more than the weight of the set, especially due to the battery. The second is the force generated by electric motors, high torque that is channeled directly to the asphalt, causing the wheels to spin and increasing wear. And another very important one is the long braking distance, due to the greater weight and greater inertia.

Three factors that lead to increased tire wear on electric cars, but we must add an extra, a fourth factor. And is that the tires on battery-powered cars also suffer extra wear on decelerations, especially when the accelerator pedal is released and energy recovery comes into operation, increasing wear. And it is that if in combustion cars the change must be made between 5 and 10 years from the manufacture of the tires, in electric it should be done after 5 years.

Despite the fact that the electric ones mount somewhat special tires in sight, they are only so in the rubber compounds, which offer low rolling resistance and are capable of increasing the autonomy. There is no legal regulation that requires owners to buy tires specially made for electric cars, although it is recommended by the manufacturer and meet the efficiency objectives. Logically, they must be of a homologated measure, complying with the load index and maximum speed.

