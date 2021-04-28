Changing speed limits: problems with signs

This May the new speed limits in the city come into force and many municipalities are already adapting their signs. However, many may not meet the approvals.

April 28, 2021 (11:25 CET)

Speed ​​limits already changing and problems with new signs

The May 11 is finally the day. The day the new urban limits already approved by the DGT and the day so feared by drivers, where it will go down in some streets, and much, the speed at which it will be able to circulate. We have already told you the news in recent days, but basically we remind you that a new limit of 20 km / h on urban roads that have a single carriageway and sidewalk platform; from 30 km / h in those of a single lane in each direction; and 50 km / h in those with two or more lanes in each direction. Here you can consult the entire guide with the new limits.

However, since the vertical signaling sector, road safety and mobility urban launch today an important alert. The Asociation APASEMETRA report the bad habits that are already being carried out in some municipalities They have started updating signs to warn of new speed limits.

AFASEMETRA, in particular, ensures that to replace generic limits on signals that already exist, many localities are resorting to “placing retroreflective sheeting at the new speed on top of existing signs.” For the association, this practice “is not recommended at all and may not comply with the minimum road safety measures that should be required.” As an example, share the image that illustrates this article so that we can see the problem.

The organization further confirms that is a practice and a solution that “repeats itself after the change in the generic speed limit on motorways and expressways in 2011”. AFASEMETRA thus again asks that the rEssential requirements for vertical signage in streets and highways, which are none other than the correct one visibility, readability, understandability and credibility.

The sector finally formally request a review of the status of the signals, denouncing that “if we put a patch of new retroreflective sheeting on a sign with more than 10 years, the difference will surely be noticed and especially in night conditions where the driver will only see the patch and not the complete sign.” They also ask that the new signals have at least the mandatory CE Marking for permanent signage, as is the case on interurban roads.