Vince McMahon’s company has been very affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and that has caused us to have changes in the recordings of the WWE programs that were scheduled for next week.

Changes to recordings of WWE shows

This week has been really moved for Vince McMahon’s company with several cases of positive for Covid-19 that would be more than 30 according to the latest information.

These cases caused the company to have to change the recordings this week and so on Friday only the WWE program SmackDown and 205 Live were recorded when it was planned that they would also be made the recordings of the WWE RAW program next Monday but these were postponed to yesterday Saturday.

Yesterday, Saturday, it was also initially planned to record the SmackDown and RAW programs of July 3 and 6 respectively, but these have been postponed until this week.

So have been the recordings of the company for this next week:

He Wednesday, July 1, the two programs of NXT Great American Bash will be recorded, the first of them will air on July 1, while the second will air on Wednesday, July 8.

He Thursday July 2 will record the episodes of July 3 and 10 of WWE SmackDown With only a week of recordings remaining before Extreme Rules, the recordings of the 205 Live program will also be made.

He Friday, July 3 will record the episodes of July 6 and 13 of WWE RAW, these programs being the last for the red mark before WWE Extreme Rules. In addition, the Main Event episodes from these two weeks will also be recorded.

