Changes to ITVs from June 1

We all know by now the importance of technical inspections that all vehicles registered in our country are required to pass periodically. Yes, we are talking about ITVs and their exams, which allow us to guarantee a certain level of security both at a technical and administrative level. In just a few days, in addition, changes in the inspection criteria come into effect, changes that will affect millions of drivers across the country.

In recent years, ITVs have adapted their operation, their processes and the different criteria used in examinations in order to adapt to the situation of the automobile fleet in our country. Cars are more and more advanced and depend more on electronics, so it is logical to think that ITVs look at the management systems of our cars to determine if they are still suitable or not for circulation on public roads.

Thus, in recent months we have already seen how ITVs began to use electronic diagnosis in the most modern vehicles to know the status of, fundamentally, anti-pollution systems such as particulate filters or urea catalysts, as well as the good condition of elements such as programmed restraint systems (airbags together with seat belts).

Changes in ITV from June 1

In a few days, as of June 1, some changes in the operation and technical criteria come into effect of ITV that will affect many drivers. And it is that the summer holidays are coming, and thousands – millions, rather – of drivers will have to go with their car to the ITV before traveling to certify that their car meets the necessary conditions to circulate safely. These are the changes more important:

ABS: in case the vehicle is equipped with ABS (even if it was not mandatory at the time of registration of the vehicle in question), this system must function normally in order to pass the inspection. In case I equip it and it doesn’t work -something that can be verified with a simple glance at the instrument panel or with the electronic diagnosis- the vehicle will fail the inspection and will receive an “unfavorable” result. Electronic diagnosis: according to the Inspection Procedure Manual for ITV Stations, the operator will not have to access the interior of the vehicle at any time, so the driver himself will be the one who connects the diagnostic socket to his vehicle if necessary. This measure is applied in order to minimize contact between people.Electric vehicles with extended autonomy: to date these vehicles did not have to pass the emissions test, something that will be corrected as of this next June 1, date from which this type of vehicle will also have to pass the emissions tests like any vehicle with a heat engine.

Other novelties are also the incorporation of a new procedure for the registration of vehicles imported from England after the date of application of Brexit, as well as the possibility for operators to consult the data of the vehicle registration certificate to be inspected in the event that it has come to the station without physically carrying it.