changes the schedule of Saturday is …

F1 and FIA announce that Saturday changes the schedule to not coincide with the funeral of Prince Philip of Edinburgh

April 13, 2021 (15:00 CET)

Valtteri Bottas got pole last year at the Emilia Romagna GP

Enjoy all the F1 World Championship on DAZN. Try it here for a free month with no obligation

Yesterday we published the schedules of the GP of Emilio Romagna that takes place this weekend in the Italian circuit of Imola. But F1 and the FIA ​​have just announced a change to Saturday’s program to not coincide with the funeral of Prince Philip of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth of England.

In that way the third free session (FP3) goes from 12 o’clock (CET) to 11 o’clock. The qualification is also advanced one hour, and will begin at 2:00 p.m..

In addition, there will be a minute of silence before qualifying.

It’s like it’s an event that is only followed in the UK and sets a precedent, like the Lewis Hamilton affair. What are they going to do when other leaders die and there is a race weekend? In good logic they should change the schedule so that it does not coincide with the funeral or formal acts.

The drift that F1 takes on some issues is worrying.

Timetables of the GP of Emilia Romagna (CET):

Friday 16-4: FP1 (11h30) FP2 (15h) Saturday 17-4: FP3 (11h) Qualification (14h)

Sunday 18-4: Race (63 laps) 3pm

