changes, news and what it is for

Image of the new electronic DNI. (Photo: National Police)

Despite the tranquility that usually accompanies the summer, the month of August has been full of news. As of this Monday 2, everyone who comes to renew the national identity document will receive the new European electronic DNI or DNI 4.0.

It is a new identity document that, although it bears many similarities with the previous one, has new elements to prevent forgery, contains a standardized European identification and a larger and embossed photo that will finally continue to be made in the photography shops.

It can be carried on the mobile

One of the main novelties of this electronic DNI is that it can be carried on the smartphone. This was advanced by the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska in the presentation of the new document, who pointed out that both in Spain and in the European Union the necessary apps are being developed so that this can be carried out.

The project has an investment of 25 million euros, of which 6.5 will be invested in 2021. This digitization is expected to facilitate the renewal of electronic certificates and also the payment of fees with bank cards.

More security features

Given that the new DNI will include more data such as, for example, a microchip with storage capacity to save the photo, the signature and the fingerprints of its bearer, the authentication certificates and the electronic signature, the security has to be greater.

It features new bas-relief markings, including some in photography, ultraviolet (UV) light visible inks, and optically variable ink lettering. Among one of these elements with variable UV ink is a picture of the peninsula, the autonomous cities and the archipelagos that make up Spain.

New DNI 4.0 (Photo: National Police)

Unified at European level

Another novelty, and the one that gives the name of European DNI, is that it includes the approved European denomination that governs the EU Regulation 2019/1157 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 20, 2019. This rule indicates that the denomination must be put in English (National Identity Card) and a rectangle with the initials of the country (ES) printed in negative and surrounded by the 12 yellow stars of the EU.

Read more

What about the photo?

The change in the photo has been the most commented and the most notable of the new DNI. In this document it will be larger and, although at first it was thought that it would take place at the police station, finally after protests from the photographic sector, it remained as it has been until now.

However, the idea of ​​having the photos taken on site continues with the express DNI project, a semi-automatic issuance system that promises to “reduce waiting times for ordinary renewals”.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE