Changes in the Red for the final against Slovakia

06/20/2021 at 11:39 AM CEST

Jordi Gil – Sevilla (Special Envoy)

The Spanish team gambles its survival in the 2021 European Championship in the final that will play against Slovakia on Wednesday at La Cartuja in Seville. Luis Enrique kept ten of the eleven players against Poland debut against Sweden, but this time more changes are coming. The sensations were worse and the changes seem essential on a physical and mental level.

The line that can be most altered is the center of the field. Busquets has returned in good physical condition after testing positive for Covid-19 and has three days of pro training ahead with his teammates to gain rhythm. As soon as Luis Enrique sees him in good shape, he will start against Slovakia.

Indoors, Koke could also leave his site to place a much more creative footballer like Thiago Alcántara. The midfielder finished the season at a high level with Liverpool and did not play for a minute against Poland, despite a lack of ideas in the second half. Another option is that of Fabián Ruiz to win vertically.

Pedri’s talent

Pedri, for his part, could continue due to the need to have a footballer who breaks lines in front of a Slovakia that will be locked behind since the tie gives him the qualification for the round of 16. The talent of the Tenerife can be fundamental.

The front is the other line where touch-ups point. Luis Enrique kept Morata through thick and thin and, although he scored an opportunistic goal, He was not seen with confidence or in an optimal state of mind to face such a demanding match.

Gerard Moreno, on the other hand, despite missing the penalty, he had the spark and energy to command the Spanish attack. Villarreal’s ‘9’ could leave his position heeled to the right and stand as a center forward.

The position on the right wing could return again to Ferran Torres, who is the top scorer of this second era for Luis Enrique, and is a vertical footballer with gunpowder. Like Dani Olmo, who always maintains a high level of intensity and watch goal constantly. The goal will be vital against Slovakia and this trident is the one with the most gunpowder in the team.

Unai and Jordi Alba, on the rise

In goal, Unai Simón has closed the debate in this European Championship. His paradón against Lewandowski in the first half proves it, while in defense, Laporte was soft on his mark to the Polish striker in the equalizer, but it is a very personal bet by Luis Enrique and it will be difficult for him to come out of the eleven, despite the fact that Eric Garcia is prepared to enter at any moment.

Special mention deserves Jordi Alba, who has become the best player in Spain in both games. Against Poland he received the trophy for the MVP of the match and does not give the option of another great side such as José Gayà. The left lane may be the best bent position of the national team, but now it only has one owner: Jordi Alba.