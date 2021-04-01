Changes in the recovery of card points

The reform of the Law on Traffic and Road Safety He has already put the direct and advances without looking in the rear-view mirror. As we told you, on March 16 the text was approved by the Council of Ministers and It only remains for it to be ratified by the Congress of Deputies for its entry into force before the end of the year., bringing with it numerous changes, one of which directly affects the recovery of driving license points.

It will take two “clean” years to recover the initial score of points

Until now, the time a driver had to wait to recover his initial balance of points after being sanctioned depended on the severity of the sanction committed (two years for a serious and three if it was very serious). However, with the new reform only it will be necessary for a period of two years to elapse without committing any sanction that entails the deduction of the same in order to recover that initial balance of 12 points.

Also, as has been happening so far, It is possible to take road awareness and re-education courses endorsed by the DGT fifteen hours for the recovery of part of that balance of points. These courses can only be attended once every two years or once a year professional drivers, being only possible to opt for a partial recovery of up to a maximum of eight points (six so far).

With the new law it is possible to get two points by attending driver education courses

However, the great novelty in this regard it lies in the fifth point that will be added to article 63, which allows accelerate obtaining the desired fifteen points of the card by attending the same type of courses previously exposed and with the same frequency. In this way, when obtaining a certificate of use of them two points will be added to our card, although for this it will be necessary to meet a series of requirements, such as having a positive balance of points.

However, it will also be possible “add by points by the traditional way”. Thus, once the first driving license is obtained or after it is recovered, we start with eight points, to which two points will be added during the three following years if we are not sanctioned, and finally one point for the other three following, until reaching that maximum of fifteen after six years.

