changes in the Ferrari wall

June 5, 2021 (2:50 p.m. CET)

In the new organization of Scuderia Ferrari, Mattia binotto will stop attending some Grand Prix preparing 2022 and will not be on the wall, Laurent mekies is the new race director of the Scuderia and the Spanish Iñaki Rueda is appointed sports director. The strategist standing on the pit wall is Ravin jain, who has worked at the Scuderia since 2015.