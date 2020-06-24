The Florida Surgeon General asked to have

real knowledge of how many beds are occupied with people in condition

severe, in intensive care, regardless of whether or not they are infected with COVID-19.

Carlos Riveros, medicine specialist

internal, says that “with that you avoid opening beds outside hospitals

thinking that there are no beds inside the hospitals ”.

It is that until now patients with COVID-19

were placed in intensive care, according to Dr. Riveros, without

in some cases they present a picture of extreme gravity.

“It means that if the patient has COVID or

you don’t have it, you must have a justification to be in an intensive unit. Than

justifies it? For example, requiring ventilation, having an arrhythmia

heart disease, who has a severe heart condition that must be monitored every

two hours, at least. ”

These changes come when the number of cases

by Coronavirus in the state rebounded significantly in the last days.

Today in Orlando, Governor DeSantis addressed the issue.

“He

The issue is that many hospitals used intensive care rooms for patients from

covid, instead of putting them in a secluded sector ”.

On average, beds available in care

intensive across the state, is 22 percent. The percentage varies according to

each county. Palm Beach has 19 percent unoccupied beds, Broward

18 percent and in Miami Dade 245 are unemployed out of a total of 971

Beds.

“The

hospitals reported that they had 10 beds in intensive care and 8 were

busy, but not all were patients with serious pathologies to be in

that unity. ”

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci sees with

optimism the availability of a vaccine by the beginning of 2021, and a trial

previous 30 thousand doses that could be applied next month.

He said that if the immune system is capable

to respond naturally to eliminate the virus, the vaccine should

respond with great effectiveness.

Something else from Dr. Fauci, who advised the

white house during the crisis. To the youth he said that there may be people

infected without symptoms and others that recovered without consequences. Must

have appreciation for the lives of others, be responsible and avoid contagion

so as not to extend it to people in vulnerable situations.