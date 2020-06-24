The Florida Surgeon General asked to have
real knowledge of how many beds are occupied with people in condition
severe, in intensive care, regardless of whether or not they are infected with COVID-19.
Carlos Riveros, medicine specialist
internal, says that “with that you avoid opening beds outside hospitals
thinking that there are no beds inside the hospitals ”.
It is that until now patients with COVID-19
were placed in intensive care, according to Dr. Riveros, without
in some cases they present a picture of extreme gravity.
“It means that if the patient has COVID or
you don’t have it, you must have a justification to be in an intensive unit. Than
justifies it? For example, requiring ventilation, having an arrhythmia
heart disease, who has a severe heart condition that must be monitored every
two hours, at least. ”
These changes come when the number of cases
by Coronavirus in the state rebounded significantly in the last days.
Today in Orlando, Governor DeSantis addressed the issue.
“He
The issue is that many hospitals used intensive care rooms for patients from
covid, instead of putting them in a secluded sector ”.
On average, beds available in care
intensive across the state, is 22 percent. The percentage varies according to
each county. Palm Beach has 19 percent unoccupied beds, Broward
18 percent and in Miami Dade 245 are unemployed out of a total of 971
Beds.
“The
hospitals reported that they had 10 beds in intensive care and 8 were
busy, but not all were patients with serious pathologies to be in
that unity. ”
Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci sees with
optimism the availability of a vaccine by the beginning of 2021, and a trial
previous 30 thousand doses that could be applied next month.
He said that if the immune system is capable
to respond naturally to eliminate the virus, the vaccine should
respond with great effectiveness.
Something else from Dr. Fauci, who advised the
white house during the crisis. To the youth he said that there may be people
infected without symptoms and others that recovered without consequences. Must
have appreciation for the lives of others, be responsible and avoid contagion
so as not to extend it to people in vulnerable situations.