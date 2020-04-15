Changes in NXT Tag Team Champions

Changes to NXT Tag Team Champions. The absence of Pete Dunne who is in the UK during the coronavirus has caused this change.

NXT it has changes in the pairs champions. As announced this afternoon on the WWE show Bump William Regal, Matt Riddle will have a new partner who will be the tag team champion temporarily until Pete Dunne can return to the United States.

As we know, Pete Dunne has been unable to enter the United States due to the limited borders between the United States and Europe due to the Coronavirus. This situation has caused NXT to have to find solutions for the titles that were being held by British fighters.

As we saw, a tournament to crown an interim cruiserweight champion was announced last week, as Jordan Devlin is unable to enter the United States and the change in the tag team champions has been announced today.

🚨BREAKING 🚨 Per @RealKingRegal, 1️⃣ The #BROserweights will find a temporary replacement for @PeteDunneYxB. 2️⃣ @SuperKingofBros will defend the NXT Tag Team Championship with that partner against #UndisputedERA TONIGHT on #WWENXT!! pic.twitter.com/ZCnae8lI4u – WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 15, 2020

Also, if this were not enough, Riddle and his surprise partner will defend the titles tonight in a match against The Undisputed Era, which will be formed by Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish, since Kyle O´reilly suffers from diabetes and is not present in the recordings due to health issues.

