The conditions that have caused the pandemic have implied changes in consumer behavior, however, there are some that are estimated to be here to stay, particularly on the issue of consumption. Such is the case of those who register the members of the millennial generation and the Z generation.

According to a study developed by Boston Consulting Group and Snapchat, these are the changes in consumption that Generation Z and millennials are experiencing amid the pandemic and will continue to present once the whole problem is over:

Online shopping

As a first important aspect of the study, it stands out that both generations have changed to the online section in a more dramatic way compared to past generations.

According to the source, electronic commerce has grown more in the last eight weeks than in the previous decade. Younger shoppers, who have grown up with digital buying options and are adapting more easily to this new normal that BCG predicts will likely accelerate the change in physical purchases.

In terms of how they spend money, Generation Z and millennials are leading the switch to e-commerce. Since the pandemic began, 33 percent of these consumers have increased their spending online.

Consumption in other areas

In addition to resorting to electronic commerce, the BCG study highlights that various sectors will also have interesting changes, below are some of them:

In the media section, it is estimated that both generations will use less traditional television and the consumption of films outside the home.

On the other hand, aspects such as playing on their mobile phones, access to social networks and the consumption of news, books and magazines will remain at levels similar to those that existed before the pandemic.

Finally, streaming video and playing on the computer or on video game consoles will be an aspect that increases more than in the scenario prior to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Within the field of products, it is projected that the consumption of alcohol, electronics and mobile devices, as well as the purchase of cars and motorcycles, will be reduced.

On the other hand, the purchase of clothing and footwear will remain at levels similar to those recorded prior to the pandemic.

And it will be packaged food as well as beverages, which along with household products and personal care products will see an increase in their consumption.

Regarding consumption in retail channels, the expectations for both generations indicate that consumers will go to a lesser extent to casual restaurants and fast food restaurants. It will also decrease the frequency with which they attend department stores or clothing stores, as well as specialty stores.

The section that will not change so much is that of access to department or clothing stores but from the online section, as well as that of specialty stores.

While the section that will be promoted is that of purchasing from grocery stores, supermarkets and online marketplaces.

Finally, in the services section, the study indicates that the use or consumption of shared transport apps, telephone services, and banking and insurance services will decrease.

Those that will remain at levels similar to those recorded before the pandemic are the use of delivery apps and lifestyle apps, such as dating.

Finally, it is estimated that the consumption of virtual classes will be boosted along with the use of productivity apps.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299