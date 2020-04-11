If you want to change your hair color, this is the ideal time, so let’s go! Choose one and let nothing stop you

It is very important to know what type of dye you should use on your hair, since your skin tone is the main protagonist so that your look can look great. That is why we have prepared these options that will make you look chic.

Hair dyes, according to the color of your skin

The tint of black color, usually looks fabulous both in light skinned people and in brunettes, since this hue usually provides a quite striking depth in the person who uses it.

The ash blonde color is used most of all by people with light skin, although on certain occasions some brunettes with this hue in their hair have been seen, so the ideal will always be to play with contrasts.

The fabulous “chocolate” color tint, without a doubt this type of tint is perfect for any skin color, since it manages to highlight all the features of our face, which is why it is considered one of the ideal dyes to take away some years above.

To finish, dark brown is great for people with dark complexions, as it helps them look glamorous, highlighting their beautiful features.

And you do not stay without trying and start changing your style!

