Change your image! Ana Cheri appears with a different look | Instagram

Could it be possible that Ana Cheri is closing cycles? It is said that when one makes a change of look it is for some love reason, although in his case it is simply to look more beautiful.

The pretty model, businesswoman and flirtatious celebrity born in Anaheim, California He has stolen the hearts of his followers thanks to the content he constantly shares on his social networks, especially on Instagram.

This because Ana Cheri She has not been very active on Twitter in recent weeks, despite this in that application she has the best of her outfits and exquisite figure.

A few hours ago he shared videos where he is about to Change of look, perhaps to vary a bit from how we are used to seeing it recently.

From what can be seen in her video, she is shown again with long, dark brown hair, since we met her Cheri has always remained with a light brown.

Although there is little difference between one tone and another, those who have educated eyes and are experts in colorimetry will know that the model chose not to leave her comfort zone so much and take a little risk without leaving her fans so shocked.