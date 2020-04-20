If you were thinking about changing TV, you may have found the opportunity you were looking for. Even more so if what you wanted was a 65-inch smart TV with 4K resolution at an unbeatable price.

And it is that for a limited time, on Amazon you can get a Philips 65PUS6504 / 12 TV in its variant with 4K LED panel, compatibility with HDR +, Dolby Vision and Dolby Armos content at a price of less than 550 euros.

Get this great Philips TV for less than 550 euros

The model on offer is part of the “smart” family of televisions in the Philips catalog. It is a 65-inch TV with LED panel It offers a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. In addition, the Dolby Vision system, added to the compatibility with HDR10 and HDR10 + content, allow you to get even more out of the screen when consuming content through platforms with Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

Its audio system, consisting of two full-range speakers of 10W each, is equipped with a 5 band equalizer, equalization system based on artificial intelligence and, of course, the Dolby Atmos system that promises to improve the quality of the audio by consuming content.

Other interesting details are the inclusion of the SimplyShare and Miracast systems, which facilitate the sending of content to the television from the mobile. As usual, Philips includes its own operating system on this TV, from which you can access a series of pre-installed applications such as YouTube, or even browse the Internet.

The usual price of the television reached exceed 600 euros. Now, for just a little while, you can get it at a price of 549.99 euros on Amazon. At the time of writing this article, the product has been rated a total of 312 times by buyers, obtaining an average score of 4.2 out of 5.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S, the best alternative?

Of course, you may not need such a large television, or you are not willing to spend more than 500 euros on your new TV. In that case, a good alternative to the aforementioned Philips model is the popular Xiaomi Mi Smart TV 4S that we were able to analyze, with 55 inches of diagonal, 4K resolution and Android TV operating system.

In the same way as in the Philips model, we have two 10W 6-ohm speakers, quad-core processor and Dolby audio and video systems.

In favor of this model, yes, it is necessary to mention that Android TV makes interacting with the system a delight, in addition to allowing access to Google Play Store applications, and making queries to the Google Assistant, a feature that the previous television lacks.

Besides that, it’s about an even more affordable model, since it is possible to get it with PCComponentes at a price of 448.99 euros, almost 100 euros less than in the case of the Philips model.

