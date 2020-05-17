bosses of Final Fantasy VII Remake. The most seasoned enemy in this game it is their combat system. Or his aiming system, to be more specific. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> Forget about Bahamut, Leviathan, and the rest of the bosses in Final Fantasy VII Remake. The most seasoned enemy in this game is their combat system Or its aiming system, to be more specific.

One of the main complaints we had when testing this game has to do with the camera and aiming system of most battles, which to some extent turns an incredibly satisfying combat system into a sham.

If you’ve faced similar problems, the good news is that changing settings isn’t difficult. Sure, moving the game options won’t miraculously alter the course of the battle, but you could take Hard mode with fewer holes in your wall.

Your enemies normally focus on whoever you’re controlling, so it’s not uncommon to find yourself in a multi-target situation. To ensure that your character does not alternate between targets as they move, you can set your target by clicking with the right analog stick (R3). However, this causes some problems.

The stick you use to rotate the camera and face enemies outside the frame will automatically stop you from aiming at your target, almost as if you were punished for trying to keep an eye on the battle. It’s a baffling decision for developers, and you don’t have to put up with it if you don’t want to.

Do this and you can use the right stick to control the camera without affecting the aim. You will use the D-pad to alternate between enemies on the screen, and up and down to change characters.

One option is dynamic and the other is static, no matter where your enemy moves during battle.

If every time you instinctively try to move the camera you end up straying from your main target, there are a few options you can adjust to isolate the problem.

The thing is, by default, the stick you use to flip to see your enemies out of frame will automatically release your target. Here we will tell you how you can solve that.

Attack target fix

If enabled, the camera will rotate when you attack an out-of-frame target. This is very good for most players. If you’re a pro who controls every detail of every battle, turning this off can prevent you from losing your main target if you cast an out-of-frame spell.

Camera withdrawal

cinematographic. “data-reactid =” 74 “> Turn this on if you need to get a better look at the terrain. The shot will open as you run across the battlefield so you can get a good look at your surroundings. This is simply a cinematic option.

Sensitivity

This option has to do with the speed at which the camera rotates and it is almost always a good idea to have it in a higher number than the one that comes by default. That will decrease the artificial weight of the camera, making rotating the shot in combat easier and faster. With so many lenses out of frame, a fast camera will be a great help.

Combo-focused

Change these settings in Final Fantasy VII Remake and wipe them all out appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 79 “> The post Change these settings in Final Fantasy VII Remake and wipe them all out appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.