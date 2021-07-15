Change the Step: New Premiere!

We present you the new single by Jennifer López that you are going to love! What we love the most is seeing how this beautiful artist does not change at all! We love you so much JLO !! We tell you all the details of Change the Step here in Music News !!

It turns out that JLo premiered only 5 days ago her most recent material entitled, Change the Step, but she did not do it alone! Joined someone! Do you want to know with whom? Surely you have already heard this song, because just 5 days after its premiere, “Cambia el paso” has been a resounding success!

The song premiered on July 8, and as of today on YouTube, the official video clip for “Cambia el paso” has more than 6 million views! Almost 7! QUE!!! The video clip is beautiful, we leave you the link Change the step so you can enjoy it! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SPtywMQMymI

The reality is that Jennifer López did not make this new release alone, she decided to collaborate with the already known and really very talented singer, Rauw Alejandro, who after breaking it with “Todo de ti” surprises us in a collaboration with the legendary JLo! What more can we ask for the month of July! Surely we will be listening to this song in all the clubs, parties and meetings (that we should not go out yet eh !?) But surely we will be listening to it very frequently!

A totally party song, which talks about empowered women, what we all do when we are single, that we finally understand that it is not worth suffering for anyone and that we decide to take and take back the reins of our lives, also deciding that we will only focus In our projects, in our own love, it is definitely a song that will empower you as you don’t have an idea! Go for a run today, exercise and don’t forget to listen, Change the Step!