change the screensaver to the book being read

Few drawbacks have the Amazon Kindle. A basic and mature product that in exchange for what it costs offers a lot in return. However, it still has small details that it is not understood why they have not been fixed before. One of them has to do with the images that appear when not using it, finally Amazon allows change them for the cover of the book we are reading.

Owners of an Amazon Kindle can now finally change the image that appears when the device is locked. Until now the Kindle either showed advertising (if we had bought the version with advertising) or it showed random images (pencils, printing blocks, wood …) of an Amazon album itself. This is no longer the case, now we can see instead the cover of the book being read at that moment.

How to change your Kindle’s screensaver

To change the Kindle screensaver we must first make sure we have a compatible Kindle with the new functionality. It depends on the generation of our Kindle, Amazon has a help page to quickly understand what our Kindle is. The Kindle in which the screensaver can be changed are:

Kindle 8th, 10th generation Kindle Paperwhite 7th, 10th generation Kindle Oasis 8th, 9th, 10th generation Kindle Voyage 7th generation



If we have one of these Kindle, we must first make sure that we also have the latest software version in the. To do this, go to ‘Settings’> ‘Device settings’ and select ‘Update your Kindle’.

Later we can change the screensaver from ‘Settings’> ‘Device settings’, where we will activate the first option ‘Show Cover’, which will show the cover of the book we are currently reading. If we deactivate this, the random images from Amazon will be shown again.

Finally, keep in mind that this only works with the ad-free version of the Kindle. If we have bought a Kindle with ads to get it cheaper, it is not possible to put the cover of the book as a screensaver. Unless, of course, we update the Kindle to remove the ads. This can be done from the official Amazon website by managing our account, paying for it the sum of around 20 euros.

Via | Tom’s Guide

More information | Amazon