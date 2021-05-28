Change the font of WhatsApp with this application: it couldn’t be easier

This application will allow you to customize your text font in messaging clients such as WhatsApp, Telegram or Discord.

One of the main advantages of Android over iOS is its great customization capacity, which will allow us change the appearance of our terminal to make it unique. We are not only talking about changing the wallpaper or icons with a third-party launcher, but we also have the option to change the font of WhatsApp with this application simple and practical.

Customize your fonts with Fonts

We recently talked about three applications to change the WhatsApp font and now we bring you a new alternative called Fonts that will allow us to customize our text font in the messaging client owned by Facebook.

In addition to WhatsApp, this app will allow us change the font in many other applications such as Telegram, Messenger, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitch or Discord.

Fonts is an alternative application to the Google keyboard, although not as complete in functions as this one, with which we will be able to modify the font directly while writing.

Like any keyboard for Android to install Fonts in our terminal, we will simply have to download it, completely free, on the Google Play Store and set it as the default keyboard of our smartphone from its settings.

Once this is done we can start try different text fonts to choose the one we like the most and we can even change it depending on who the recipient is of our message, because this particular keyboard app will allow us to personalize our messages with a specific typography and that the recipient of the same sees it in the same way.

As usual, we leave you the direct download link of Fonts in Play Store below these lines so that you can try it out for yourself and decide if it is an interesting alternative to the keyboard that you are currently using on your Android mobile.

