If you want to light up your house, you must have the correct bulbs so that you have greater energy and money savings. For this you must know the types of bulbs that are on the market and how to use them correctly. Read: Companies define business reopening strategy

According to Condusef, 30% of the electrical consumption of an average family is used to light the home, so reducing spending on this item is possible if you choose the lights correctly.

Save energy by changing your bulbs. Photo: Pixabay.

LED type bulbs consume 80% less electrical energy and last 10 times longer than an incandescent one, and these emit less heat than normal ones, so their carbon dioxide emissions are practically nil.

Next we will tell you what types of lights exist on the market and their characteristics:

Incandescent: This type of light bulbs consume a lot of electricity and 70% of what they consume dissipates in the form of heat and only generates 30% of light, resulting in a waste of energy and money. The benefits of these bulbs are that they are very economical and their impact on the environment is minimal, but their disadvantages are that their low energy efficiency increases the cost of light.

Fluorescent: These bulbs produce light by ionization, this occurs by passing electrical current through a gas that generates ions (electrons), which when interacting with a fluorescent surface produce white light that distinguishes them. These consume less energy and give the same amount of light as incandescents. These bulbs have a longer service life than incandescent bulbs and an energy saving of 77% compared to the previous one. The bad thing about these sources is that if they are damaged, they must be disposed of carefully and separated from other wastes to avoid contaminating the aquifers since they contain mercury.

Halogen lamps: They work on the basis of a filament whose life is extended thanks to an inert gas, however a large amount of energy is wasted in the form of heat. Its benefits are that its useful life is longer and its impact on the environment is low. Its disadvantages are that they cost more than incandescent bulbs and consume a lot of energy.

LEDs: These are made from photovoltaic cells, which when receiving electric current generate electricity and can last up to 30 thousand hours of useful life. Its benefits are that it has an energy saving of 84% compared to incandescent bulbs and they are friendly to the environment. The disadvantages are that they are very expensive, however their life is much longer.

So that your bulbs last and not so much light reaches you, always try to turn them off when you are not using them. You should also check them regularly, for example, if one is “blinking” you should change it immediately as it will be “pulling” more electricity.

You should also make sure that light bulbs are the most adaptable for your home, but always trying to protect your pocket and the environment.

