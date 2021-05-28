change speed to x2

WhatsApp includes the option to change the speed of voice memos between 1X, 1.5X and 2X. We explain how you can use this function.

WhatsApp already allows change the speed of the audios sent or received in chats. After many years going to the Telegram slipstream, it will no longer be necessary to resort to third-party applications to be able to speed up the audios the application: just use the native WhatsApp feature in order to reproduce them at 1X, 1.5X or 2X speed.

First of all it should be noted that this function it is displayed in WhatsApp automatically, reaching first to the beta version of the app and then to the majority of users. Therefore, in case you don’t see this feature in your voice notes, make sure your WhatsApp is up to date. If the function still does not appear, be patient, will end up reaching all users of the application.

Also, you should know that WhatsApp has implemented this new feature in all its versions, so it is possible speed up the audios both in WhatsApp for Android and in its version of iOS. Of course, we can also change the speed of the voice memos in WhatsApp Web and in the desktop version of WhatsApp, both on Mac and Windows.

How to speed up audios on WhatsApp

With the function available and activated, it will be visible when start playing an audio. At that time, we will see a small button located on the right side of the audio note showing “1X”. Tapping on it will change the velocity of the audio note to 1.5X. And when playing again, speed will increase to 2X, and the sound will play twice as fast. If we play a third time, the audio will return to its original speed.

It is worth mentioning that WhatsApp gives the possibility of speed up both received and sent audios. You just have to start playing a voice memo, and tap on the corresponding button to change its playback speed.

In the same way, it is important that you know that the speed of the audios is the same for all voice memos. Once you set the speed, all voice memos will play at that rate, even after closing the application or turning off the mobile.

Me listening to the whatsapp audios with the new update pic.twitter.com/gmmAuLdJYp – 𝐴𝑟𝑒 (@arelycabb) May 25, 2021

This is an extremely useful function for save time, especially when listening to particularly long audio notes.

Now we just have to wait for WhatsApp I finished perfecting this feature with some of the advanced functions of Telegram, where, among other things, we can keep the background audio playback while we continue browsing the app.

What to do if you don’t get the option to speed up the audios

In case you don’t see the button to speed up WhatsApp audios, there are a number of things you can do to try to force its appearance. If for whatever reason you cannot or do not want to wait for your WhatsApp to update itself, try the following:

If all that fails, we can only give you one final advice: patience. If you have a more or less recent mobile and you make sure update your apps frequently, the function of accelerating the audios will end up appearing alone on your WhatsApp.

