It seems that once you enter the space genre of science fiction, it is impossible to get away from it, since previously, Rosario Dawson, who is said to be the next Ahsoka Tano In ‘The Mandalorian 2’, he revealed that he wants to star in a series of ‘Star Trek’ and now, one more actor has joined this idea, since Jake Cannavale would be Captain Kirk in the next series of this saga: Enterprise .

One of the most beloved characters in ‘Star Trek’ is the captain, Christopher Pike, reason why according to the portal The Cinema Spot, the CBS All Acces, is developing a new series focused on Pike and which will be called ‘Star Trek: Enterprise’, since the study considers that the captain still has many stories to tell .

Because the series will feature many iconic characters from this science fiction saga, the studio is already looking for the actors who will embody the new generation of ‘Star Trek’ and apparently they already found one of their main candidates in the series ‘The Mandalorian’, so an actor is about to belong to both universes of outer space.

The Cinema Spot revealed that James T. Kirk will be part of this new series, and CBS is targeting Jake Cannavale In order for him to take on this role, the studio is also said to have already had a casting with Ethan Peck, but the top candidate is still Jake, so when the pandemic ends, CBS may contact him.

Fans have long been calling for a Christopher Pike spinoff, so it is good news to know that the studio listens to its fans and is finally giving them the series they have been waiting for. Despite the fact that only Kirk and Pike’s roles have been confirmed at the moment, it is expected that more emblematic characters will appear in this new project.

This is how Jake Cannavale would be Captain Kirk in ‘Star Trek: Enterprise’ and to keep the role, the actor can already boast of having been part of two emblematic science fiction universes, something that very few actors have done throughout their careers. We will see how the fans of both sagas react.