Change of rival for Rafa Nadal in his premiere at Godó

The draw for the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy determined that the first seed, Rafael Nadal, will be paired with the best of the match between the French Adrian mannarino and a tennis player from the previous phase.

However, Nadal’s path has already been modified this Sunday due to the loss of the Norwegian Casper ruud, who started as the fifteenth seed, due to a right arm injury. He was a semifinalist in Monte Carlo, a victim like Andrey Rublev’s Nadal.

His seeded position and position in the box are inherited, as the seventeenth, by Mannarino, who moves away from Nadal’s section, who will now see them safely with a player from the previous one. You will know this Monday, when the Belarusian is measured Ilya Ivashka and The dutch Tallon griekspoor.

Updated table of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-68 Conde de Godó Trophy

The most logical path for Rafa Nadal would continue with a round of 16 against the Chilean Cristian Garín or the two-time Japanese champion Kei nishikori. In quarters, the Belgian David goffin or the Russian Karen Khachanov, facing the Argentine in the semifinals Diego schwartzman or the survivor of a section with Pablo Carreño and Fabio Fognini.

Below, in the hypothetical ending, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas or russian Andrey Rublev, champion and finalist of Monte Carlo. Without forgetting other figures, such as Roberto Bautista.