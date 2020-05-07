As announced a day earlier, Melina Ramírez’s ex-boyfriend showed on Wednesday that he chose to dye blonde, without going to the extreme of Pipe Bueno, a singer who now has completely cute hair.

Matthew he only put that color on one part of his crest and yet, he took the opportunity to joke with that ‘look’.

The famous man not only said: “I feel like an entrepreneurial monkey”, but also added: “Independent and vigorous 😂😂💁🏼‍♀️”.

Likewise, in the ‘post’ he highlighted numbers such as # PeluqueríaEsMiPasión, #PeliEscoba and “EstiloÚnico.

Here the Instagram snapshot in which the winner of the 2017 Challenge ’2017 showed the change that was made in his hair, during the isolation by the COVID-19 that happens in Medellín. The shot achieved more than 12 thousand “likes” in its first 15 minutes of publication.

