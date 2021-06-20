Change of look, Alejandro Fernández surprises with his hairstyle

Look change, Alejandro Fernández surprises with his hairstyle | INSTAGRAM

A tremendous surprise was taken by the faithful followers of the famous Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández, better known among his audience as “The foal”, after he shared on his profile and also leaked a few photographs in which he boasted his new and radical look change, and as expected, this generated a lot of debate among the audience present in the wide world of the internet.

First of all, it seems necessary to mention that, being the son of Don Vicente Fernandez, “El Potrillo” has made homerun and has been placed as one of the singers of the regional genre most important Mexican in the country since most of their songs are still valid today, and are highly recommended when having some mixes, or any type of party drink, or simply to have a good time with good regional music.

It has excellent songs such as “I am dedicated to losing you”, “Today I have desire for you” and “My dear old man”, the singer has written his name with gold letters in the Mexican and international music industry, thus causing the success that he has until this moment, managing to have a large number of followers on social networks.

Now, a little away from the stages and the palenques, the 50-year-old singer has become “the most se * y grandfather” of Mexico after the birth of Cayetana Fernandez, daughter of Camila Fernandez, title that his loyal fans gave him.

However, these are not the reasons why his name has been in the search trend in the last hours, what happened is that, both through his social networks, and those of the s program“Tell me what you know” A few photographs have been shared in which he showed the new style of the famous singer.

And this has been the reason for all kinds of comments from his fans and Internet users in general, some congratulating him for renewing his image and others, as expected, making fun of the situation and comparing him with other youth artists of international stature.

Apparently “El Potrillo” put aside the sophisticated and elegant hairstyles and chose to arrange his hair in a rather peculiar way that even led him to be compared to the Canadian star Justin Bieber, since it is a contemporary style, more relaxed and a bit informal.

So, as we already said and as expected, the new genre look is debated on social networks as some Internet users assured that it looks pretty good; others detailed that it already looks bigger and recommended that it return to the previous one.

The comments that stood out on the social network were the following: “I don’t like it”, “The hairdresser did him evil” and “The years do not forgive”, and, on the other hand, there were also those who left their comment supporting the decision to change a bit of style to comb.

However, in his publication, Fernández has gathered more than 46 thousand likes, and thousands of comments where they compliment him for keeping himself so physically well at his age, as well as thanking him for continuing to delight everyone with his beautiful voice and his beautiful melodies, in addition, I take advantage of the publication to notify that great surprises and collaborations with great artists are coming, so its audience went crazy.